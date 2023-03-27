ModernGhana logo
Chief Justice commissions District Court at Akomadan

By Emmanuel Buorokuu, Offinso North II Contributor
Regional News Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah cutting the tape to open the building
Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah cutting the tape to open the building

The Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has commissioned an ultra-modern district court at Akomadan in the Offinso North district of the Ashanti region as part of the judicial reforms to promote effective fairness and justice delivery.

The facility funded by the district assembly, through its common fund, comes with residence for the judge. Other auxiliaries are the registrar’s office and docket rooms.

Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah delivering his speech

The Chief justice in his address commended the traditional authorises for supporting the project to ensure its completion.

He said the construction of the new court and residential accommodation for judges across the country, under the current government was unprecedented.

The Chief Justice admonished the judiciary staff to keep it neat and ensure prompt maintenance to protect the investment made.

Hon. Simon Osei Mensah delivering his speech

The Ashanti Regional Minister Hon. Simon Osei Mensah commended the Chief Justice for spearheading judicial reforms to promote effective justice delivery in the country.

He said the construction of the residence for judges coupled with the commissioning of a number of courts in the last few months in the Ashanti region, were testimonies of the Chief Justice’s progressive leadership and asked him to continue with the good work.

