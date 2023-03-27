ModernGhana logo
Kamala Harris' visit will boost Ghana's economy — Bawumia

By Kwabena Danso-Dapaah || Contributor
Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has highlighted the economic benefits of the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris to Ghana.

According to Dr. Bawumia, the visit will not only deepen the bilateral relationship between the two countries but also boost the ailing economy of Ghana.

“She is on a week-long trip to Africa and will be in Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia, to deepen the US-Africa relationship focusing on economic development, climate change, food security, and a rising youth population,” Vice President Bawumia tweeted on March 26, 2023.

Adding: “I wish Harris and her team a pleasant and fruitful stay.”

The US Vice President is on a week-long visit to some selected African countries and was welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) by President Bawumia on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

However, she is expected to stay in Ghana for three days.

