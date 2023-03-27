ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Accra: MMDAs receive GH¢ 420,000 each to tackle flooding

By Grace Acheampong, ISD || contributor
Social News Accra: MMDAs receive GH 420,000 each to tackle flooding
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), Mr Daniel Botwe, has said the Ministry has transferred GH¢ 420, 000 to each of the 17 MMDAs in the Greater Accra Region to desilt flood-prone areas ahead of the coming rains.

Mr Botwe said, “We have both national and subnational governments and we expect people to be aware of that. Therefore, we ask that the people of Ghana hold duty bearers at the subnational level accountable when things go wrong,” he emphasizes.

According to the Minister, MMDAs are required to use 20% of their internally generated funds to address drainage and sanitation issues.

He disclosed this during the implementation of the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project in Accra last Friday.

The GARID is an inter-Ministerial project, implemented by the Ministries of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Works and Housing and Sanitation and Water Resources.

The project aim is to improve drainage, solid waste management and the provision of services and infrastructure in priority flood-prone informal settlement within the Odaw basin.

The Minister, therefore, said all flood-prone areas within the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area have been marked and urged the citizens to demand accountability from the Assemblies.

“Go to the Assembly and ask and found out what your total IGF have you used the total 20% to address this problem and if you have addressed them, where. Let’s hold people responsible,” he noted.

Top Stories

24 minutes ago

BoG increases Monetary Policy Rate to 29.5 percent amid high inflation BoG increases Monetary Policy Rate to 29.5 percent amid high inflation

2 hours ago

Jubilee House decorated with Ghana, US national coloursfor Kamala Karris' visit Jubilee House decorated with Ghana, US national colours for Kamala Karris' visit

2 hours ago

US interested in security of the region, health and prosperity of Africa – Kamala Harris US interested in security of the region, health and prosperity of Africa – Kamal...

2 hours ago

UEW: Elements trying to frustrate Prof. Avoke, Governing Council – Chairman UEW: Elements trying to frustrate Prof. Avoke, Governing Council – Chairman

2 hours ago

USA deploys resident advisor to MoF to help tackle Ghanas economic crisis USA deploys resident advisor to MoF to help tackle Ghana’s economic crisis

2 hours ago

Gold-for-oil barter archaic trade stopped by Guggisberg – NPP's Sam Paye Gold-for-oil barter archaic trade stopped by Guggisberg – NPP's Sam Paye

2 hours ago

NDCs presidential race: Ill support whoever wins to build a new Ghana – Krobea NDC’s presidential race: I’ll support whoever wins to build a new Ghana – Krobea

2 hours ago

Dont take Ghanaians for fools – Group blasts Minority on new ministerial approval Don’t take Ghanaians for fools – Group blasts Minority on new ministerial approv...

2 hours ago

NDC flagbearership race: Mahama goes for vetting NDC flagbearership race: Mahama goes for vetting

2 hours ago

'I videoed, snapped my secret vote to protect my integrity' – Zenator on Akufo-Addo nominees' approval 'I videoed, snapped my secret vote to protect my integrity' – Zenator on Akufo-A...

Latest: News
body-container-line