Accra: MMDAs receive GH¢ 420,000 each to tackle flooding

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), Mr Daniel Botwe, has said the Ministry has transferred GH¢ 420, 000 to each of the 17 MMDAs in the Greater Accra Region to desilt flood-prone areas ahead of the coming rains.

Mr Botwe said, “We have both national and subnational governments and we expect people to be aware of that. Therefore, we ask that the people of Ghana hold duty bearers at the subnational level accountable when things go wrong,” he emphasizes.

According to the Minister, MMDAs are required to use 20% of their internally generated funds to address drainage and sanitation issues.

He disclosed this during the implementation of the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project in Accra last Friday.

The GARID is an inter-Ministerial project, implemented by the Ministries of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Works and Housing and Sanitation and Water Resources.

The project aim is to improve drainage, solid waste management and the provision of services and infrastructure in priority flood-prone informal settlement within the Odaw basin.

The Minister, therefore, said all flood-prone areas within the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area have been marked and urged the citizens to demand accountability from the Assemblies.

“Go to the Assembly and ask and found out what your total IGF have you used the total 20% to address this problem and if you have addressed them, where. Let’s hold people responsible,” he noted.