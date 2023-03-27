Jubilee House decorated with Ghana, US national colours for Kamala Karris' visit

The Seat of Ghana’s Presidency, the Jubilee House, was last night lit with the national colours of both Ghana and the United States of America signifying the bond of friendship that exists between the countries.

The beautiful light colour display is a show of goodwill from Ghana to the US, especially when Vice President Kamala Karris is visiting Ghana to begin a three-day official visit to the country, touted as the Gateway to Africa.

This has got many Ghanaians talking about the significance of the beautiful scenery and why this time.

The stunning lights had garnered some commentary on social media with some making apprehensive comments about whether this is a paid stunt.

Others are upbeat about the gesture and see it as a global tourist attraction and think this will further enhance the bond of friendship between the two countries.

To add more to this gesture, on March 7, 2022, the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa and the Al Wasl in Dubai, lighted up Ghana’s colours following President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s visit to that Country on March 7, 2022, ahead of Ghana’s delegation to the Dubai EXPO 2020.

In viral posts shared by various media platforms and social media users, the beautiful buildings projected Ghana’s colours in Dubai to the admiration of the world.

The projection of national colours enhances diplomatic relations between countries and that is what Ghana intends to achieve with the US.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff arrived in Accra on Sunday to begin a week-long journey from Ghana, then to Tanzania and finally to Zambia.

The visit to Ghana, among others announced by Vice President Harris, is to reinforce the economic partnership between Africa and the US, as well as address the climate crisis and supply chains and work together on international rules and norms.

In particular, the US Vice President's trip is focused on increasing investments in Africa and facilitating economic growth and opportunities in areas such as economic empowerment of women and girls, digital inclusion, youth entrepreneurship and support for increased Food security and climate change.

Vice President Harris expressed excitement about Ghana’s future as well as Africa and the impact on the rest of the world, including the US.

With the median age of Africa being 19 years, Vice President Harris said she sees growth of opportunities, innovation of possibilities and a great opportunity not only for Africa but the rest of the world.

By the Year 2050, it is expected that one in four people on earth would be African.

Most Ghanaians who are delighted with the visit of the second most important person in the US are expecting to see some commitments from the US to facilitate Ghana-IMF $3 billion bailout, as well as job creation, particularly for the youth.

Vice President Harris is expected to meet with President Akufo-Addo to discuss bilateral relations and address the Presidential Press Corps on matters relating to investments and international cooperation between the two countries.