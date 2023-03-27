Ramadan 2023: DirectAid Feeds 1,500 Families

A Non-Governmental Organization from Kuwait, DirectAid has donated items to about 400 families at Lakeside Estate in the Adenta Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Similar donations has also been made in Cape Coast, Kumasi and Tamale.

The donated items include two 5kg of rice, 3liters of cocking oil, 2kg of sugar, tomato paste and beans for each of the over 400 families.

The donation which is in line with the organization's annual donation towards Ramadan is targeted at about 1,500 families in Ghana.

DirectAid's objective is to put smile on the faces of needy Muslims in Ghana and also ensure that the beneficiaries go through the Ramadan period in happiness and stress free.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the beneficiaries, the representative of the Presidential Coordinator of Zongo Development Fund Suleiman Alhassan Atakpo stated that the donation will go a long way to support the beneficiaries during this year's Ramadan.

He further expressed gratitude to DirectAid for its support to widows, orphans and some needy Muslims during the month of Ramadan adding that the gesture was not the first but has been going on for about thirty years.

He commended the donors for purchasing the items locally as he believes it will contribute to the growth of the economy of the country.

Mr. Suleiman Alhassan Atakpo stated that statistics has revealed that there are about 4.5 million Muslims in the country who find it difficult to feed and expressed the believe that DirectAid's donation will result in about 400 Muslim families being fed in Accra.

On his part, the Center Director of Mercy Social Center, Ali Abdul Salaam Ali revealed that the organization has taken it upon itself to feed about 1,500 families during the month of Ramadan.

He added that Ramadan is a month of sharing hence the move by the organization to donate the items to the beneficiaries.

According to him the organization's expectation is to see joy and smile on the faces of the beneficiaries and prayed that they will be able to support more families during the month of Ramadan.

Suleiman Adam, the Human Resources Manager, Directive Society International, a Non governmental and Non-profit managing organization revealed that the total value of the donations is about 1.5 million Ghana Cedis.

He said regions such as Accra, Cape coast, Kumasi and Tamale are main beneficiaries of the donation.