Assembly Member advocates for Youth involvement in community development to supplement Government's effort

Assembly Member for Afransi Electoral Area in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region, Hon. Daniel William Kofi Duncan is advocating for the Youth in the country to involve themselves in programmes and activities aimed towards infrastructure and social amenities development in their communities.

Addressing a Youth Forum held at Gomoa Afransi recently to account for his stewardship as the Assembly Member for the Electoral Area, Hon. Daniel William Kofi Duncan popularly known as 'Fifi Duncan' tasked youth groups in the country to contribute their quota towards the development of their communities and the country as a whole.

" We should build upon what we came to meet. As future leaders, it behooves on us to supplement government's effort and that of our Traditional Leaders in our vicinity. We cannot sit unconcerned wishing someone somewhere would come and provide our needs and wants for us.

Our Traditional leaders are are doing their best by initiating self-help projects to supplement government's effort, we should also assist them to achieve their goals and dreams for the future generations to come.

Am showing the way as your Assembly Member by ensuring that I get myself involved in every programme and activities meant for the development of our comnunities in the Electoral Area. This is what am encouraging the youth to emulate.

I must say that within the period of my stewardship as the Assembly Member for Afransi Electoral Area, I have been able to lobby for a number of projects and social amenities for the people.

Notable among them is on Water and Sanitation, Security, Health, Education, Economic growth and development, physical development, employment opportunities and in the area of agriculture among other things,"

On Education, Hon. Daniel William Kofi Duncan who also happens to Afransiman Council of Chiefs (Nananom Council) commended His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government for the Free SHS policy that he said was cushioning parents economically.

He added that due to the Free SHS, many students have gotten opportunity to attend Mfantsipim, Mfantseman Girl's, Aggrey Memorial AME Zion, Ghana National College, Swedru SHS, Winneba SHS, Achimota SHS and many more adding that through the Free SHS policy, the illiteracy level in the community would reduce drastically thus paving the way for economic growth and development.

" Under my stewardship, I have been able to assist some of the youth who have have education at heart to get their share of government's educational fund, national scholarship scheme as well as the MP's common fund to support their studies.

I have also assisted some of the youth to gain admission to further their education at tertiary level, that's Nursing training, universities, technical institutions and other. I must express my appreciation to our Member of Parliament, Hon. Naana Eyiah and DCE, Hon. Benjamin kojo Otoo for their immense support towards the development of education in the District.

In other sectors, I have been able to lobby for public Borehole project which is 70% completed, Household Boreholds and standing pipe with Poly Tank at the Afransi market to provide portable drinking water.

I also distributed street bulbs for Afransi, Ofaso and Anhwiatitaam which each community receiving the required bulbs to boost security Situation. New Health Insurance office is under construction at Afransi while Agenda 111 project is at the roofing stage,"

On challenges facing the Electoral Area, the Assembly Member mentioned lack of electricity extension to the outskirts of the community. Lack of proper assess town roads, improper drainage system and the near collapse of the Afransi AME Zion Basic School.

"Apart from the above mentioned challenges, I will like to put on record that almost all of Public Basic schools including Afransi D/A Primary, Afransi Methodist Primary, S.D.A Basic and Afransi D/A Schools need serious renovation to enhance effective teaching and learning," Go. Duncan stated.

He encouraged the youth to rally behind Nananom, the District Assembly and the Central Government in their quest to ensure the development of the nation.

Briefing the youth on security matters, officers from the Ghana Police Service at Gomoa Obuasi urged the youth to be cautious of their daily activities. They also cautioned against instant justice against suspected criminals.

By: Benedict Kweku Nkrumah