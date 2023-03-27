Clement Apaak ‘prays’ against NDC MPs who voted for Akufo-Addo’s new ministers

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, is angry with some of his National Democratic Congress (NDC) colleagues who defied explicit orders of the party and voted massively for six new ministers appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He prayed against such persons whom he said betrayed the party and made the NDC and the Minority a laughing stock.

He made the comments on Facebook. “Dear Traitor, I pray you are found out and publicly shamed, but even if you are not found out, your conscience will forever haunt you. The pain and agony your treachery has caused millions of party supporters and Ghanaians is upon your head. You will pay for the tears and sorrow of all those you have betrayed. You will pay for the insults, name calling and false accusations your treachery has brought upon innocent colleagues,” Dr. Apaak posted on his Facebook page.

Background

Following six new ministers appointed by the President and their subsequent vetting, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) earlier asked all its MPs not to support the approval of the nominees.

The position was to force President Akufo-Addo to significantly reduce the size of his government.

But after a secret vote on March 24, all the nominees were approved after they secured huge vote margins.

The outcome of Friday's vote indicates several members of the Minority voted for the approval of the ministerial nominees.

Some members of the NDC have all slammed the Minority MPs for endorsing the new ministers.

-citinewsroom