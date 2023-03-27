May you never find peace until you confess - Apaak curses traitor NDC MPs

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Clement Apaak has cursed members of the Minority in Parliament who voted to approve the six new ministerial appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In a post, he said the traitors within the Minority Members of Parliament will never find peace until they confess to betraying the caucus and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“Dear Traitor, I pray you are found out and publicly shamed, but even if you are not found out, your conscience will forever haunt you.

“The pain and agony of your treachery has caused millions of party supporters and Ghanaians is upon your head,” Clement Apaak shared in a post on his Facebook page.

The Builsa South MP continued in his post, “You will pay for the tears and sorrow of all those you have betrayed. You will pay for the insults, name-calling, and false accusations your treachery has brought upon innocent colleagues.

“May you never find peace until you confess, repent and ask for forgiveness.”

Many NDC MPs have been in shock since Friday when Parliament voted through secret balloting to decide the fate of all six new ministerial appointees of President Akufo-Addo.

Although the Minority MPs had decided to reject the approval of the new ministers, it turns out some of them were not in sync with the party.

As a result, all six ministerial nominees including KT Hammond, Bryan Acheampong, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Mohammed Amin Adam, O.B Amoah, and Dr. Stephen Amoah approved.