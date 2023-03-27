Approval of new ministers cannot be victory or progress; it’s retrogression – John Kwakye

The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), John Kwabena Kwakye has shared his thoughts on the approval of the new ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Last Friday, all six of the new ministerial nominees were approved by Parliament after secret balloting in the chamber to decide their fates.

The approval came as a surprise especially after the Minority had vowed to disapprove the nominees as a way of ensuring that the size of government is reduced.

Since the approval of the ministers, the majority in Parliament have been celebrating and describing it as a very good victory for the government.

Dr. John Kwakye on the other hand holds a different view. According to him, this shows no progress as a country and is in fact retrogression.

“Gov't succeeding to maintain its size through approval of new ministers, cannot be said to be victory or progress. It is retrogression,” the IEA Director of Research said in a post on Twitter.

In another post, Dr. John Kwakye made the argument that both the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress are not fit to lead Ghana.

He holds the view that Ghana urgently needs a third powerful political party to break the duopoly of the two parties in the country.

“Because of party capture, NPP and NDC are not fit for Ghana's purpose. We need an independent third force to rescue Ghana,” Dr. John Kwakye shared.