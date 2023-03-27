ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Approval of new ministers cannot be victory or progress; it’s retrogression – John Kwakye

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Dr. John Kwakye
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Dr. John Kwakye

The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), John Kwabena Kwakye has shared his thoughts on the approval of the new ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Last Friday, all six of the new ministerial nominees were approved by Parliament after secret balloting in the chamber to decide their fates.

The approval came as a surprise especially after the Minority had vowed to disapprove the nominees as a way of ensuring that the size of government is reduced.

Since the approval of the ministers, the majority in Parliament have been celebrating and describing it as a very good victory for the government.

Dr. John Kwakye on the other hand holds a different view. According to him, this shows no progress as a country and is in fact retrogression.

“Gov't succeeding to maintain its size through approval of new ministers, cannot be said to be victory or progress. It is retrogression,” the IEA Director of Research said in a post on Twitter.

In another post, Dr. John Kwakye made the argument that both the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress are not fit to lead Ghana.

He holds the view that Ghana urgently needs a third powerful political party to break the duopoly of the two parties in the country.

“Because of party capture, NPP and NDC are not fit for Ghana's purpose. We need an independent third force to rescue Ghana,” Dr. John Kwakye shared.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

19 minutes ago

Builsa South MP, Clement Apaak May you never find peace until you confess - Apaak curses traitor NDC MPs

22 minutes ago

Youre not worth our support; youre not ready to work for the interest of the masses — NDC serial callers and texters strike You’re not worth our support; you’re not ready to work for the interest of the m...

22 minutes ago

Clement Apaak prays against NDC MPs who voted for Akufo-Addos new ministers Clement Apaak ‘prays’ against NDC MPs who voted for Akufo-Addo’s new ministers

22 minutes ago

Sideline all 'backstabbing' MPs who voted for Akufo-Addo's new ministers — group tells NDC Sideline all 'backstabbing' MPs who voted for Akufo-Addo's new ministers — group...

22 minutes ago

Ashaiman slain soldier: Six accused persons to appear in court today Ashaiman slain soldier: Six accused persons to appear in court today

22 minutes ago

Approval of ministers: My father wouldve made all of us to swear on Antoa – Zenator Approval of ministers: My father would’ve made all of us to swear on Antoa – Zen...

22 minutes ago

Im innocent – Nortsu-Kotoe speaks on NDC MPs who approved new ministers I’m innocent – Nortsu-Kotoe speaks on NDC MPs who approved new ministers

2 hours ago

Visit of Kamala Harris to Ghana demonstrates US's growing interest in Africa — Mahama Visit of Kamala Harris to Ghana demonstrates US's growing interest in Africa — M...

2 hours ago

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Traitors in Minority will not be hiding in rat holes if they had good intentions...

2 hours ago

Dr. John Kwakye Approval of new ministers cannot be victory or progress; it’s retrogression – Jo...

Latest In News
body-container-line