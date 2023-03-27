ModernGhana logo
Lawyers for Gosnel Matthew files motion for leave to withdraw as counsel

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Lawyers for Gosnel Matthew files motion for leave to withdraw as counsel
McChain Hamm & Associates, lawyers for Gosnel Matthew in the case filed by Ernest Samuel in a Civil Action for Damages have decided to withdraw their services.

The Attorneys have officially filed a motion for leave to withdraw as Counsel for the Defendants at the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands Division of St Croix.

The decision to withdraw as lawyers for Gosnel Matthew as explained in the motion is due to the inability to locate his whereabout.

“Undersigned counsel has been unsuccessful in contacting his client via email, phone, text, and WhatsApp, since November 2021. Undersigned has communicated, via email, with a third-party that has informed undersigned that Mr. Gosnel Matthew is unreachable because he is in Ghana.

“Undersigned has expressed to the third-party the importance of contacting Mr. Matthew regarding this matter to no avail. A thirty (30) day notice was provided to the third-party on March 21, 2022, to which undersigned received no response.

“Undersigned cannot provide effective counsel to someone he cannot communicate with,” parts of the motion for leave to withdraw as Counsel filed by McChain Hamm & Associates read.

Gosnel Matthew and JAM Down Maintenance Services have been dragged to court by Ernest Samuel over the refusal to pay him what he is owed after rendering a service.

The Plaintiff is in court demanding payment of $16,012.50 for work performed under the oral contract made with GOSNEL MATTHEW on behalf of JAM DOWN MAINTENANCE SERVICES after his contract was unlawfully terminated.

At the time his contract was terminated, Ernest Samuel was owed $36,562.50 but only $23.000.00 was paid.

He dragged Gosnel Matthew and JAM Down Maintenance Services to court for the balance of $16,012.50 to be paid which include $2450 for diesel fuel.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
