‘It was the devil’ — Man begs after being nabbed for impregnating 19-year-old daughter

A Nigerian man identified as Abiodun Oladapo has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly impregnating his 19-year-old daughter.

The suspect, who was apprehended following a complaint lodged at the Mowe Divisional Headquarters by one Oluwatoyin Idowu, has confessed to the crime but blamed it on the devil, the police said.

According to the command's spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the victim was invited to the station and confessed that her father had been sleeping with her since February 2022, with a threat to kill her if she informed anybody about it.

The victim also revealed that when it was discovered that she was pregnant, her father instructed her to say that a certain Michael Idowu was responsible for the pregnancy.

Upon her confession, the DPO of Mowe Division, SP Folake Afeniforo, directed detectives to go after the suspect, who was subsequently arrested.

An initial probe by the police revealed that the suspect, who had long been separated from the victim's mother, took custody of the girl when her mother remarried, and they have been living together since then.

The State Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The incident has sparked outrage among residents of the area, with many calling for justice to be served.

The police have urged members of the public to report any case of sexual assault or abuse to the nearest police station.

The command also assured the public of its commitment to ensuring that justice is served in this and other cases of sexual abuse in the state.

