Don't throw the baby away with the bathwater – Mahama calms angry NDC supporters over ministerial approval

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called for calm among angry National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters and unite ahead of the 2024 polls following the minority caucus’ fiasco in the recent ministerial approval.

In a statement, the aspiring flagbearer urged the party members to ignore the internal disputes and remain steadfast in winning election 2024.

Emphasizing the importance of unity ahead of the 2024 elections, Mahama observed that the brouhaha surrounding the apporval of the new ministers are some of the "little battles" they must fight before the main contest in 2024.

Speaking on a campaign tour of the Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region on Sunday, March 26, the one-time president encouraged supporters to maintain their composure and continue working together during these crucial moments.

“These are little battles we have to fight before we go into the main battle. And that is one of those we fought a few days ago.

"So, you don't throw the baby away with the bathwater. I urge you all to remain calm because we need them at this crucial moment,” the former President said.

Mr Mahama further described a certain list making rounds, purporting to contain the names of the betrayal MPs as "fake" and urged the NDC members to ignore it.

"And so, I am urging all NDC supporters to ignore it,” Mr Mahama articulated.