ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Don't throw the baby away with the bathwater – Mahama calms angry NDC supporters over ministerial approval

Headlines Former President John Dramani Mahama
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called for calm among angry National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters and unite ahead of the 2024 polls following the minority caucus’ fiasco in the recent ministerial approval.

In a statement, the aspiring flagbearer urged the party members to ignore the internal disputes and remain steadfast in winning election 2024.

Emphasizing the importance of unity ahead of the 2024 elections, Mahama observed that the brouhaha surrounding the apporval of the new ministers are some of the "little battles" they must fight before the main contest in 2024.

Speaking on a campaign tour of the Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region on Sunday, March 26, the one-time president encouraged supporters to maintain their composure and continue working together during these crucial moments.

“These are little battles we have to fight before we go into the main battle. And that is one of those we fought a few days ago.

"So, you don't throw the baby away with the bathwater. I urge you all to remain calm because we need them at this crucial moment,” the former President said.

Mr Mahama further described a certain list making rounds, purporting to contain the names of the betrayal MPs as "fake" and urged the NDC members to ignore it.

"And so, I am urging all NDC supporters to ignore it,” Mr Mahama articulated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 hours ago

BoG increases Monetary Policy Rate to 29.5 percent amid high inflation BoG increases Monetary Policy Rate to 29.5 percent amid high inflation

3 hours ago

US Vice President Kamala Harris L announced security and economic assistence during a visit to Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo R. By Nipah Dennis AFP US VP Harris brings aid package to Ghana on Africa tour

4 hours ago

Jubilee House decorated with Ghana, US national coloursfor Kamala Karris' visit Jubilee House decorated with Ghana, US national colours for Kamala Karris' visit

4 hours ago

UEW: Elements trying to frustrate Prof. Avoke, Governing Council – Chairman UEW: Elements trying to frustrate Prof. Avoke, Governing Council – Chairman

4 hours ago

USA deploys resident advisor to MoF to help tackle Ghanas economic crisis USA deploys resident advisor to MoF to help tackle Ghana’s economic crisis

4 hours ago

Gold-for-oil barter archaic trade stopped by Guggisberg – NPP's Sam Paye Gold-for-oil barter archaic trade stopped by Guggisberg – NPP's Sam Paye

4 hours ago

NDCs presidential race: Ill support whoever wins to build a new Ghana – Krobea NDC’s presidential race: I’ll support whoever wins to build a new Ghana – Krobea

4 hours ago

Dont take Ghanaians for fools – Group blasts Minority on new ministerial approval Don’t take Ghanaians for fools – Group blasts Minority on new ministerial approv...

4 hours ago

NDC flagbearership race: Mahama goes for vetting NDC flagbearership race: Mahama goes for vetting

4 hours ago

'I videoed, snapped my secret vote to protect my integrity' – Zenator on Akufo-Addo nominees' approval 'I videoed, snapped my secret vote to protect my integrity' – Zenator on Akufo-A...

Latest: News
body-container-line