Such an irony of life – Coach Opeele blasts Sam George over approval of ministerial nominees

Football manager Isaac "Opeele" Boateng has indirectly slammed Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, following the recent fiasco in the approval of ministerial nominees by Parliament.

The Minority Caucus was loud about its decision not to approve the new ministers nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to the NDC MPs and the party’s leadership, the President needs to reduce the size of his government and cut the expenditure at the Jubilee House.

However, some minority MPs couldn’t stick to their word and made a "disappointing" U-turn by approving all the ministers-designate in a secret ballot.

Wading into the brouhaha, the former Kumasi Asante Kotoko manager said he is enjoying how the NDC lawmakers are playing the blame game.

Coach Opeele, while describing the incident as a tragicomedy, chided a certain NDC MP (Sam George), who tried to disgrace Mr. Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

"I love how all the NDC MPs quickly came out to accuse their colleagues of betrayal.

"Tragicomedy in literature!! Just like an Holy MP accusing and trying to disgrace Kurt Okraku and GFA with "Coefficient."

"Such an irony of life. God bless us all," he wrote in a tweet.

Sam George, before the appointment of a new Black Stars coach, blasted the GFA for trying to appoint Chris Hughton claiming they could manipulate him for their gains.

"That [coaching] job they have given it to Chris Hughton already, so why are we wasting our time?" he quizzed on Prime Morning in an interview with Roselyn Felli.

"They have given it to him because they want someone they can manipulate, someone they can use to do their business, someone they can tell him to bring his team selection [with changes being made with regards to agency callups] regardless of how long the person has played or not played.

"People are using GFA to make money; they are using it to feed their families,” Sam George added.