Bono Regional Minister commissions Dormaa Akwamu Police Station in Dormaa East

The Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu Banahene has commissioned a police station at Dormaa Akwamu in the Dormaa East District with a call on the police service to commit to ending illegal mining activities (galamsey) in the area.

The newly constructed police station which has been completed and handed over to the police to ensure the protection of lives and properties was initiated by Dormaa Akwamu citizens abroad some few years ago. Dormaa East District Assembly later picked it up at the lentil level and completed it when funds for projects ceased flowing due to the effects of COVID-19.

The building has stores, armory, 4 cells for adults and juveniles, a station officer and Commander’s office among others.

At a short durbar for the official opening of the edifice on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the Regional Minister said, though the police station is an initiative by the natives, the area is very much noted for galamsey activities and if left unchecked can course grave havoc such as loss of lives and national disasters.

The Minister also seized the opportunity to condemn mob attacks on security persons in the country citing the recent Ashaimah incident as an example. She appealed to the chiefs and people of Dormaa Akwamu to be circumspect in their behavior toward the police and rather ensure their protection and welfare. She also commended the people of Dormaa Akwamu for their hard work and numerous contributions to the development of the town and the region.

The District Chief Executive, Hon Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman said, beefing up security service in the district was another way of ensuring development; adding that no society can develop without peace and orderliness hence the assembly’s investment in the several police stations and posts across the length and breadth of the district. He appealed to the IGP and the police administration for police personnel to commence work at the new station. The DCE pledge the Assembly’s continued support for the police.

The Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr. Joseph Dwamina Oklu, who promised men for the new station with immediate effect, also appreciated the natives for the initiative. He appealed to the police personnel to be responsible with their conduct and desist from attitudes which can mar the reputation of the police service

During his closing remarks, the Dormaa Akwamuhene, Barima Oppong Kyereme Sikafo through whose initiative, the citizens abroad begun the project, handed over keys to a Toyota Saloon to facilitate service at the police station. He was grateful to his people and the District Assembly for their support.

The chief as well made over 80 acres of land available for the construction of a police training depot, high school as well as banks to better their lot as a community.