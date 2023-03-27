UMaT Honours Joe Ghartey with doctorate degree

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in Tarkwa in the Western Region, has awarded the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Presidential candidate Aspirant Hon. Joe Ghartey, with an Honorary Doctorate Degree.

UMat presented the coveted award to Hon. Ghartey in recognition of his sterling role in the establishment of the UMat School for Railways and Infrastructural Development.

Hon. Ghartey, a former Minister of Railways Development and a visionary leader was instrumental in the creation of the School of Railways and Infrastructural Development.

He took over the Railways sector of Ghana at a time everything in the sector was at a standstill, but through hard work and vision, he managed to revive the sector. One of his legacy projects was the establishment of the State-of-the-art School of Railways and Infrastructural Development.

Hon. Ghartey, the Essikado-Ketan Constituency longest-serving Member of Parliament, former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice was recently honored by President Nana Akufo-Addo with a National Award, the Companion of the Order of the Volta for work he did as Attorney-General and Minister of Justice from 2006-2009. He is widely seen as a visionary leader who can leapfrog Ghana's infrastructural development when voted as President.

The former Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament is well-known as a unifier within the NPP, a man who inspires hope.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hon Joe Ghartey emphasised the importance of the railway sector to Ghana's development. He said the reasons that led the British to start the railways in the then Gold Coast in 1898 are still valid today.