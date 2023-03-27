ModernGhana logo
God demands your total submission - Pastor Dapaa

By Eric Murphy Asare || Contributor
God demands your total submission - Pastor Dapaa
The Department of Youth Ministry of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church-Kwapra branch under the auspices of the Breman Kwantwima District at the Mid-Central Ghana Conference of the Nothern Union Mission of Ghana has climaxed a week-long prayer conference under the theme “Love Is a Verb”.

The leading crusader and senior servant of the church, Pastor Solomon Dapaah quoting from the third book of Apostle Paul 8:9, says love is sacrifice and submission of oneself.

He entreats the youth to nurture the habit of loving each other as Christ did, learn to forgive and be grateful in all circumstances.

According to him, love is trust, obedience, sharing, worship, and waiting upon the lord.

“The Lord demands your total commitment in all spheres, total submission, and the willingness to use your talents to serve God," he stated.

He cautioned against social vices, grisliness, malevolence, and an unscrupulous attitude among the youth.

“Commit your ways to the Lord, trust and obey, wait and He shall give you the desires of your heart," he stressed.

He called on the youth to have a rebirth with Christ and experience His agape love.

The conference ended with the baptism of converted individuals.

