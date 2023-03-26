ModernGhana logo
Akuse-Kpong car crash death toll rise to 8

Henry Deku, the driver of the Hyundai vehicle that was involved in the fatal accident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday together with a male passenger passed on at the Akuse Government Hospital where they were receiving treatment.

The incident happened at King David Commercial College between Akuse and Kpong in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.

The two, who were in critical condition could not survive as medical professionals tried their best to save them.

3 out of the 4 other victims who were also rushed to the hospital have since been referred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra and the Eastern Regional Hospital for further emergency treatment.

The death toll has now risen to eight. According to eyewitnesses, the Hyundai grace commercial vehicle from Juapong heading towards Accra with registration number GB 4642-20 on reaching the King David Commercial college while trying to overtake a stationary truck crashed head-on with an oncoming truck with registration number GT 6473 21 fully loaded with railway lines with an embossed pass permit from the Ministry of Railways Development.

Both the injured and dead were quickly rushed to the Akuse government hospital by rescue operators consisting of personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service, Ambulance Service and the Akuse Police where medical officers at the hospital confirmed six deaths.

The situation resulted in a gridlock for several hours until the police managed to control the traffic congestion on that stretch.

