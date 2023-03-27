ModernGhana logo
2024 is slipping away from NDC – Franklin Cudjoe on Ministerial nominee approval

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of the IMANI Africa
Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of the IMANI Africa

The founding president of the IMANI Africa policy think tank, Franklin Cudjoe, sees a dire electoral future for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in relation to the recent approval of six new ministerial nominees.

The leadership of the NDC directed its Minority Caucus never to approve the new ministers nominated by President Akufo-Addo.

Their reason was that the government of the NPP is already bloated and causing financial wastage without any gains for the nation.

However, in a turn of events, some NDC MPs voted massively to approve the new ministers, which is seen by many as a disappointment to Ghanaians who had faith in the minority to downsize Akufo-Addo's government.

Reacting to the defeat, Mr. Cudjoe asked in a tweet when the opposition party can be united and fight for a good cause for Ghanaians.

Wondering if the NPP outsmarted them like they mostly do, he said 2024 may be slipping away for them.

"The NDC party leadership in Parliament and out of Parliament lost the vote. Will they ever be united and deliver on the many vexed issues Ghanaians want? Or the NPP just outsmarted them again? "2024 is slipping away," he tweeted.

