26.03.2023

Coup plot: Dr. Mac-Palm has died

26.03.2023

Dr. Frederick Mac-Palm, one of the persons accused of attempting to overthrow the Akufo-Addo's government in 2019 has died.

Citi News understands he collapsed in his house and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Details of his passing are currently sketchy.

Background on his arrest
Dr. Fred Mac-Palm, a native of Kpando in the Volta Region and owner of the Bawaleshie-based Citadel clinic was arrested, together with nine others in 2019.

With Dr. Mac Palm, security officials also said they seized several weapons, ammunition, and explosive devices at the Citadel Hospital, at Alajo and at another location at Kpone Bawaleshie near Dodowa in Accra.

Dr. Mac Palm is among nine persons facing charges of treason felony.

Other persons standing trial are Col. Samuel Kodzo Gameli, W.O.2 Esther Doku, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Lance Corporal Albert Baba Ibrahim, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akapewon, Bright Alan Debrah and Corporal Seidu Abubakar.

The accused persons are said to be part of a group known as the Take Action Ghana (TAG).

The group, according to the prosecution, planned to organise a series of demonstrations and also to overthrow the government.

They reportedly put together a plan to target some key installations including the Jubilee House, the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, the National Police Training School, 37 Military Hospital and Burma Camp.

Their arrests, in September 2019, followed 15 months of surveillance and gathering of evidence on the activities of the suspects.

The government also said meetings between the civilian suspects and serving military personnel with a view to executing a plot to obtain weapons, take over key installations, and secure funding for the purported coup “were closely monitored.”

By Citi Newsroom

