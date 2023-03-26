Over 600 clients of ASA Savings and Loans at Mile 50, Taifa benefit from free health screening

ASA Savings and Loans Limited has organised a free health screening exercise for clients at Mile 50 Business Centre and the Taifa Branch of the company.

At the end of the important exercise, over 600 customers at the Mile 50 Business Center and Taifa Branch benefitted from the free health screening.

The beneficiaries were screened for Hepatitis B, Malaria, Sugar, Blood Pressure, as well as Body Mass Index (BMI).

In addition, they went through a doctor consultancy process and had their vitals such as temperature and respiratory rate checked.

According to Mr. David Amevor, Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans Ltd, the health screening is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

"As a financial institution, which we freely treat and give medication to our clients during this exercise,” he said.

According to Mr. Patrick Opoku Darko, Branch Manager of Taifa Branch, ASA Savings and loans Ltd support small and medium enterprises to grow and expand their businesses with some loans.

Doctors and nurses from Haven Health Services assisted in the health screening. They gave clients free medications for minor ailments.

Dr. Quist Kingsley who was in charge of the screening pointed out that some clients tested positive for malaria and were given treatment with a free medicated mosquito net.

He also revealed that those with critical conditions were encouraged to seek medical assistance at a health facility close by.

"A lot of them had their Body Mass Index above normal (overweight and obese). They were counselled on diet and healthy living habits.

“The programme in general has been successful and I will suggest if it will be organised regularly since a lot of clients showed up for the screening and were happy about such a great initiative taken up by ASA Savings and loans Ltd,” Dr. Quist shared.

This is just one of many free health screening exercises organised this year.

As part of the CSR activities of ASA Savings and Loans every year, more exercises are expected to be held in other Business Centres of the company.