Speaker Alban Bagbin congratulates six ministerial nominees 

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has congratulated the six ministerial nominees approved by Parliament on Friday.

Parliament, by a secret ballot, approved all six persons nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointment as ministers, ministers of state, and a deputy minister.

The ministerial nominees are Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, Minister-designate, Trade and Industry, and Member of Parliament (MP for Adansi Asokwa), Mr Bryan Acheampong, Minister-designate, Food and Agriculture, (MP for Abetifi), and Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

The rest are Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State-designate, Ministry of Finance, (MP for Karaga), Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of State-designate, Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, (MP for Akwapim South), and Dr Stephen Amoah, Deputy Minister-designate, Trade and Industry, (MP for Nhyiaeso).

Of the 275 Parliamentarians, three MPs were absent, hence 272 voted.

Speaker Bagbin, in announcing the results of the secret ballot, declared that Mr Hammond had 154 “Yes” and 116 “No” votes, one rejected, and one abstention.

Mr Acheampong had 167 “Yes” and 98 “No” votes, four rejected, and three abstentions.

Mr Asamoah Boateng had 147 “Yes” and 122 “Nos”, and three abstentions.

Dr Adam: 152 “Yes”, 117 “Nos”, rejected one, and abstentions two.

Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah; 149 “Yes”, 120 “Nos”, and three abstentions.

Dr Amoah; 146 “Yes”, 123 “Nos”, and three abstentions.

Announcing the outcome of the voting, Mr Bagbin said: “Honorable members on your behalf, I will congratulate the Ministers-designate for being appointed by the President to the ministries aforementioned. Congratulations.”

Meanwhile, the Minority Caucus in Parliament served a notice to vote against the new ministers and deputies appointed by President Akufo-Addo.

The Caucus, led by Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, Minority Leader, urged both sides of the House, particularly the Majority, to reject the nominees, who were their colleague legislators, to cut down on expenditure amid the current economic challenges.

GNA