Approval of new ministers: I'm also disappointed in some parochial NDC MPs – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has said the Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) who supported government to approve the new ministers, must do some soul searching and learn to place the interest of the country above their personal interest.

Despite the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) directive to its members not to support the approval of the nomination of the two new ministers, some Minority MPs did otherwise.

Reacting to this in a Facebook post, Mr Mahama said: “Unfortunately, Ghanaians were sorely disappointed yesterday when several members of the Minority for some parochial and personal interest voted against the principal position adopted by the party.”

“I am also disappointed,” Mr Mahama indicated.

According to the former president who is also hoping to become the flagbearer of the NDC, “those responsible for this betrayal must do some serious soul searching and learn to place national interest over personal interest.”

He continued that: “Equally disappointing is the President’s refusal to seize the opportunity to realign and downsize his bloated government when the NPP flagbearer hopefuls and the Chieftaincy minister resigned.”

Mr Mahama added: “Clearly in this time of crisis and excruciating hardships, President Akufo-Addo, and his NPP administration and some of our MPs are out of tune with the mood of the Ghanaian people.”