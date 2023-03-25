Obuasi Commander of Prisons Service retires

The Obuasi Local Prisons Commander, Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) Emmanuel Ekow Aidoo on Friday, 24th March, 2023 took a bow after almost 34 years of active service.

The service organised a parade and a pull-out ceremony in honour of the retiring Commander for his immense contribution to the entity throughout his working career.

Prior to the parade, DDP Aidoo took part in a church service held at the Methodist Church, Bigobiri which was attended by some members of his family, friends and officers of the Municipal Security Council.

Before the pull out ceremony and subsequent refreshment at the AGA Club house, DDP Emmanuel Ekow Aidoo inspected a parade of officers of the Obuasi local prisons.

Achievements

DDP Aidoo who was born on 26th September,1963 at Mataheko in the Greater Accra Region, was enlisted into the Ghana Prisons Service on 28th April,1989 and passed out on 28th October, 1989. He rose through the ranks to become a Deputy Director of Prisons on 1st July, 2022.

A Quantity Surveyor by profession, DDP Aidoo served as a Quantity surveyor attached to the Estate section of the Technical Unit. He successfully performed as a cost analyst of all new projects and existing rehabilitation works.

He has been the chairman of the Fuel Management committee of Greater Accra between 2015- 2020 and also the Entity Board member/ Secretary of Greater Accra Prisons from 2015 to 2020.

As the officer in charge of the Obuasi Prisons, a position he held in 2020, DDP Aidoo supervised the rehabilitation of the Administrative block, cell blocks and the yard.

He was instrumental in the reclamation and demarcation of 601 acres of farmland from encroachers at Pomposo in Obuasi.

He has also been credited with the tremendous increase in the quantity of maize yield in the year 2021-2022 farming season where targets were reached

Technical and Services at the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons, Sunyani Central Prisons and Ahinsan Camp Prisons.

The retiring Commander expressed his appreciation to the officers and men of the service for their support during his tenure as the leader of the local prisons and urged them to extend the same support to his successor.