Koku Anyidoho defends NDC MPs who voted to approve ministerial nominees

Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken to Twitter to question the recent backlash at NDC Members of Parliament who voted to approve President Akufo-Addo's ministerial nominees.

In a tweet, Anyidoho wrote, "How can the approval of Ministers be considered as treachery? Were we not excited when some NPP MPs helped us win the Speakership? Was that also treachery from the NPP? Why do some people think they have more sense than others?"

Anyidoho's comments come amid a growing rift within the NDC over the party's decision to approve all President Akufo-Addo's ministerial nominees.

Some NDC supporters have accused the NDC MPs of betraying the Party and Ghanaians by voting to confirm ministerial nominees.

Anyidoho has defended those MPs, arguing that their actions are not treasonous but rather a strategic move. He cited the NPP MPs who voted Alban Bagbin to become the Speaker of Parliament.

The debate over the approval of President Akufo-Addo's ministerial nominees has caused stir within the NDC — raising questions about the party's strategy for the 2024 elections. Some NDC supporters have called for a more confrontational approach to the ruling party, while others believe that the party should adopt a more conciliatory stance.

View his tweet below;

