Cut the bitterness and support the new leadership — Prof. Gyampo tells NDC MPs

A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has advised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament to stop the bitterness that was occasioned by the removal of the previous minority leaders and support the new leadership.

He said it would be politically smart to eschew the bitterness.

“I'll advise the minority side that it is politically smart on their part to cut bitterness and support the new leadership,” Prof Gyampo said on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, March 25 while contributing to a discussion on the approval of the ministerial nominees.

His comment comes on the heels of claims by Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, Kwaku Ricketts-Hagan that the approval of all the ministerial nominees was sabotage against the current minority leadership by supporters of the previous leaders.

He believes that some National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers are still pained by the way and manner the previous leaders of the Minority were removed.

He however clarified that the previous leaders themselves may not have had a role to play in sabotaging the current leaders.

“This is sabotage,” he said on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, March 25.

He further indicated that opposition lawmakers have embarrassed themselves by approving the nominees.

On Friday, March 24, Parliament, through a vote, approved the nomination of Justice George Kingsley Koomson and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court.

Justice Kingsley Koomson, had 139 “Yes” votes while 133 voted “No”. Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu also had 138 “Yes” votes and 134 “No” votes.

Parliament also approved all the ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after a vote.

The Speaker, Alban Bagbin after the ballot on Friday March 24 said “Honourable Members, at long last collation of votes has ended. The register of 275 eligible voters, 3 voters were absent so 272 did exercise their franchise. The results of the voting are as follows; Honorable KT Hammond 154 Yes, 116 Nos, rejected 1, Bryan Acheampong, 167 Yes, 98 Nos, rejected 4, abstention 3. Stephen Asamoah Boateng 147 Yes, 122 Nos, 3 abstentions. Mohammed Amin Adams 152 Yes, 117 Nos, rejected 1, abstentions 2. Osei Bonsu Amoah 149 Yes, 120 Nos, abstentions 3, Stephen Amoah 146 yes, 123 nos, 3 absentions.”

“The House has accordingly approved the nominations of the following persons as ministers and a deputy minister in accordance with 79(1) of the constitution.”

Prior to the vote there was heated exchanges regarding the report of the Appointments Committee on the recent vetting of the nominees.

While the Majority pressed home the demand for the report to be taken on Thursday evening, the Minority members on the Committee denied knowledge of the report, asking for more time to study it.

This led the House to suspend proceedings to allow the Minority Group study the 63-page report for the debate.

After the debate, Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin postponed putting the question on the motion for the approval or otherwise of the nominees.

“The question will be put tomorrow [Friday, March 24]. I proceed to accordingly adjourn the House till tomorrow at 10 in the forenoon.”

