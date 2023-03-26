Minority fiasco: Will NDC ever deliver for Ghanaians — Franklin Cudjoe quizzes on ministerial nominees approval

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) party leadership suffered a heavy blow Friday when it lost a crucial vote in Parliament.

The defeat has left many wondering if the party will ever be able to unite and deliver on the many pressing issues that Ghanaians are facing.

The loss has also raised questions about whether the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has once again outsmarted the NDC leadership. With the 2024 elections approaching, time is running out for the NDC to regroup and mount a credible challenge to the ruling party.

Social commentator Franklin Cudjoe took to Twitter to express his concerns, saying, "The NDC party leadership in Parliament and out of Parliament lost the vote. Will they ever be united and deliver on the many vexed issues Ghanaians want? Or the NPP just outsmarted them again? 2024 is slipping away..."

This follows the approval of six candidates for various ministerial jobs after the Minority pledged to reject all nominations as part of its strategies to force government to downsize.

However, the six cabinet nominations were confirmed by Parliament after hours of debate.

The NDC has been plagued by infighting and internal divisions in recent times, and the defeat in Parliament is a testament of the party's internal cracks. Many Ghanaians are increasingly frustrated with the economic situation in the country and are calling on both the NDC and the NPP to put aside their differences and focus on the needs of the people.

View Franklin Cudjoe’s tweet below;

