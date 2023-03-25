ModernGhana logo
All six new ministerial appointees of President Akufo-Addo approved by Parliament

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Parliament on Friday, March 24, voted through secret balloting to determine the fates of the new ministerial nominees by the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Despite the strong opposition mounted by the Minority in the bid to reject the appointees, all six new ministerial appointees have been approved at the end of the collation of the voting results.

The results are as follows, KT Hammond [154 YES, 116 NO], Bryan Acheampong [167 YES, 98 NO, Stephen Asamoah Boateng [147 YES, 122 NO], Mohammed Amin Adams [152 YES, 117 NO], Osei Bonsu Amoah [149 YES, 120 NO], Dr. Stephen Amoah [146 YES, 123 NO].

After announcing the results in Parliament, Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon Alban Bagbin congratulated the nominees on behalf of the Members of Parliament.

“The house has accordingly approved the nominations of the following persons as Ministers and a Deputy Minister.

“They are KT Hammond as Minister for Trade and Industry. Bryan Acheampong as Minister for Food and Agriculture, Hon. Steven Asamoah Boateng as Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Hon. Mohammed Amin Adams as Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Hon. Osei Bonsu Amoah as Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Hon. Dr. Stephen Amoah as Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

“I will congratulate the Minister-designates for earning your trust to be appointed by H.E the President to the Ministries aforementioned,” Speaker Alban Bagbin indicated.

During the secret balloting, 272 of 275 eligible voters exercised their franchise with three Members of Parliament being absent.

