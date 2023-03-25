ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ministerial appointees: Majority MPs used all kinds of shenanigans to deliberately delay voting - Murtala Muhammed

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Tamale Central MP, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Tamale Central MP, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed has accused the Majority Caucus of deliberately using dubious tactics to delay the voting on the approval of President Akufo-Addo’s Ministerial appointees.

Speaking to Joy News, the Minority MP hit out at the leadership of the Majority for using frivolous tactics and giving useless reasons just to delay the voting.

“One of my colleagues just drew my attention that the NPP are just 120 in the chamber. It got to time for voting, we finished with the debate, and polling booths, and everything were ready, It was Afenyo-Markin who started with his shenanigans, trying to delay the process – perhaps the people who are not there they are expecting them to get here.

“...even when the Speaker ruled that we needed to go ahead with the voting, you have Annoh Dompreh who got up demanding that we should tilt the position of the polling booths- those are frivolous, every useless reason for which the delay is happening,” Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed shared.

These happenings occurred in Parliament early in the day when the Minority expressed readiness for the voting on the appointees to commence.

Despite the delays, voting is now underway in parliament to determine the fates of the ministerial appointees.

President Nana Akufo-Addo early this year nominated the MP for Adansi Asokwa K.T Hammond as the Minister for Trade and Industry with the MP for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah serving as his deputy.

The MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong was also appointed as the Minister for Food and Agriculture.

Stephen Asamoah Boateng was appointed as the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs among others subject to the vetting and approval of Parliament.

The voting this evening will determine if the new ministerial appointees will be approved or otherwise.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Paul Rusesabagina was sentenced to 25 years in prison on terrorism charges in September 2021. By Simon Wohlfahrt AFPFile Hotel Rwanda's Rusesabagina freed from prison after US, Qatar role

1 hour ago

The attacks the army reported took place in Tillaberi, which straddles Burkina Faso and Mali. By Tupac POINTU AFP Niger's army entered Mali in hunt for 'terrorists': ministry

1 hour ago

All six new ministerial appointees of President Akufo-Addo approved by Parliament All six new ministerial appointees of President Akufo-Addo approved by Parliamen...

1 hour ago

Tamale Central MP, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed Ministerial appointees: Majority MPs used all kinds of shenanigans to deliberate...

16 hours ago

Confusion forces Speaker Bagbin to suspends sitting to meet leadership Confusion forces Speaker Bagbin to suspends sitting to meet leadership

16 hours ago

NDC MPs kick against approval of two Supreme Court nominees NDC MPs kick against approval of two Supreme Court nominees

17 hours ago

Paul Rusesabagina was sentenced to 25 years in prison on terrorism charges in September 2021. By Simon Wohlfahrt AFPFile 'Hotel Rwanda' hero Rusesabagina to be released from prison

17 hours ago

REUTERS - DADO RUVIC France bans TikTok, WhatsApp, Netflix from state employees' phones

Latest Stories
body-container-line