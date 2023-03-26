ModernGhana logo
‘Increase pace in your work to prevent the rains from undermining your efforts’ — Appiatse Support Fund Committee to contractors

The Appiatse Support Fund Committee has urged the contractors for the reconstruction of the Appiatse community to increase their pace, as the rains could undermine their efforts and further delay the project.

The Committee lauded the progress of work at the green model community site during its recent visit on Thursday.

Members of the committee who visited the site were impressed with the level of work done and assured Ghanaians and all donors that their monies are being put to good use.

The project, which aims to provide shelter for the people of the town, is significant in improving the standard of living for individuals.

Dr. Tsiboe Darko, a Community Development Analyst, commented on the project's relevance, saying, "In the hierarchy of needs, shelter is very important, and so providing shelter for individuals speaks volumes about how you have improved their standard of living."

"Increase your current rate of work to prevent the rains from undermining your efforts," he advised.

The CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines and a member of the committee, Dr Sulemana Koney, urged the contractors to increase their pace to prevent the rains from undermining their efforts.

The team also visited the Odumase settlement to ensure the welfare of the victims of the mining disaster.

The municipal assembly has started registering prospective occupants to ensure easy identification when the project is completed. With the committee's satisfaction, the project's success is expected to encourage more donations.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

