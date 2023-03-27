ModernGhana logo
We feel obliged to support less endowed schools — Benjamin Kofi Quashie

Allied Consortiums and its subsidiary, BKQ Foundation has organized a send off party for students and teachers of two less endowed schools in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The beneficiary schools are the Akropong School for the Blind and the Mampong Demonstration School for the Deaf.

The programme held at the Akropong School for the Blind on Thursday, 23rd March, 2023, was themed "Smile with Allied Consortiums". It is an initiative to put smiles on the faces of about 1000 students and staff of the two schools.

The Group Chairman of Allied Consortiums, Mr. Benjamin Kofi Quashie, together with his team, flew from South Africa to celebrate with the two special schools.

Speaking at the programme he said, the event is a cooperate social responsibility the company is embarking upon. "This is something we do twice every year to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged in our society. We are happy to give them a wonderful 'Our Day Party' this year", he said.

The Executive Director of Events EQ Global Pty Ltd, Mrs. Nonkazimulo Quashie speaking at the programme, commended the staff for their dedication and commitment to their roles in making lives better for the students.

Madam Veronica Derry, Akropong School for the Blind Head, thanked Mr. Benjamin Kofi Quashie and his team for the kindness shown to them.

She, on behalf of the two specials school presented a citation of appreciation to the Group Chairman and requested more.

The Group Chairman of Allied Consortiums, receiving a citation, pledged to make the party a yearly affair that would be sponsored by his company and NGO, BKQ Foundation.

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

Broadcast JournalistPage: DCKwameKwakye

