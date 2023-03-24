ModernGhana logo
Confusion forces Speaker Bagbin to suspends sitting to meet leadership

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin had to suspend sitting on Friday, March 24 to meet leadership of the House over the voting on the ministerial nominees.

Debate on the motion had already taken place on Thursday and Speaker Bagbin adjourned vote to Friday after there was over 3 hours suspension without his information.

Both caucuses of the House had agreed to have the break to have the Minority study the 63-page report of the Appointments Committee.

While the Majority members of the Committee have resolved to approve all the nominees in the interest of not disrupting government business, the Minority members have taken the opposite stance.

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has been in Parliament both Thursday and Friday to whip his parliamentary representatives in line.

Late on Thursday, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) by a statement issued by General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua also urged all 137 parliamentarians to be in the House on Friday owing to the outcome of events on Thursday.

He was also spotted in the House on Friday ahead of the voting.

When the Speaker began proceedings, the Majority opposed secret voting and wanted the voting boxes to be placed opposite the caucuses so that no member shows the vote to colleagues.

The Minority, however, rejected this, calling for secret voting immediately.

This forced the Speaker to adjourn sitting to confer with leadership of the House.

