Come and let's do the voting today — Minority insists on secret balloting for approval of new ministerial appointees

24.03.2023

The Minority in Parliament is demanding that the Majority side settle down in the chamber for the house to vote on the approval of the new ministerial appointees.

After a heated debate on the new appointees and the consideration of the report of the vetting committee on Thursday, March 23, the house was expected to vote today.

Addressing the press in Parliament today, Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson stressed that his outfit called for secret balloting to decide the fate of the new ministerial appointees.

He stressed that the Minority wants the voting to happen today and no other day.

“We are urging our colleagues on the Majority side to come to the chamber so that we do the voting now. We want the voting today.

“We are ready for the voting. We the 136 MPs are ready for the voting,” Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said.

Reports gathered indicate that not all the Members of Parliament on the Majority side are present in Parliament today, resulting in the delay tactics for a possible postponement of the voting.

The Minority has stressed that it will vote against the approval of the new ministerial appointees to reduce the size of Akufo-Addo's government.