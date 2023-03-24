Ashaiman: Bring evidence of you being applauded for your swoop – Adiib Saani to GAF

A Security Analyst has expressed concerns about the unrepentant attitude of the military hierarchy in the use of brute force on innocent civilians over the killing of an officer in Ashaiman.

According to the analyst, what the military did in Ashaiman was socially and legally wrong.

He said there was no justification for that moot action in the popular Greater Accra township.

He challenged the Director-General of the Ghana Armed Forces to provide evidence of the calls of praise the military received after the use of brute force in Ashaiman leading to some innocent people being maimed.

He said the military has no mandate to embark on an exercise to torture innocent people of the urban slum.

Mr Addib Saani made these demands while reacting to claims by Brigadier Eric Aggrey Quarshie, the Director-General of the Public Relations Directorate of the Ghana Armed Forces, that many Ghanaians are calling to thank the military for their action in Ashaiman.

The Director-General of the Public Relations Directorate of GAF speaking at the National Public Relations and Communication Summit organised by the Institute of Public Relations in the Eastern Region said what happened in Ashaiman where the residents were asked to lie down was a filtering process and further justified their actions.

Speaking on the mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM on Friday, March 24, 2023, Mr Adiib Saani quizzed: “Is it a claim by the military that all the people in Ashaiman are criminals?”

He said this is not so because of all the 150 persons arrested in the military swoop, none had been linked to the murder of the slain officer.

He was of the view that what the military hierarchy did at Ashaiman was unintelligent and unscientific.

He said the military’s justification for their action in Ashaiman is moot.

He called on the military hierarchy to render an unqualified apology for their actions in Ashaiman.

