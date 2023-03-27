ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.03.2023 Social News

Ghana's economy can be transformed if national policy agenda is enforced - Denase Chief

Nana Atonsa Yiadom IINana Atonsa Yiadom II
27.03.2023 LISTEN

The chief of Denase, a town in Kumasi-Offinso in the Ashanti Region, Nana Boakye Yiadom Atonsa II has linked the economic challenges to lack of a National Policy Agenda.

He said a National Policy Agenda is an all inclusive policy accpted and binded by all governments.

Speaking to the Correspondent in an interview, Nana Atonsa Yiadom II who also doubles as the Asantehene's Atenehene expressed worry that several policies have been developed by past and current governments yet failed to yield any postive results.

Nana indicated that the formation of a National Policy Agenda brings individuals and group together such the traditional authorities, politicians, traders, security, mechanics, political parties and other stakeholders to adopt one voice.

Nana will compel sitting governments to complete uncomplicated projects of their predecessors.

According to him, advanced democratic countries have been able to chalk economic success through a national policy agenda.

He has passionately appealed to the country's legislators to take a second look into the issue and adopt a National Policy Agenda for the benefit of the country.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

Top Stories

49 minutes ago

Jubilee House decorated with Ghana, US national coloursfor Kamala Karris' visit Jubilee House decorated with Ghana, US national colours for Kamala Karris' visit

54 minutes ago

US interested in security of the region, health and prosperity of Africa – Kamala Harris US interested in security of the region, health and prosperity of Africa – Kamal...

54 minutes ago

UEW: Elements trying to frustrate Prof. Avoke, Governing Council – Chairman UEW: Elements trying to frustrate Prof. Avoke, Governing Council – Chairman

54 minutes ago

USA deploys resident advisor to MoF to help tackle Ghanas economic crisis USA deploys resident advisor to MoF to help tackle Ghana’s economic crisis

54 minutes ago

Gold-for-oil barter archaic trade stopped by Guggisberg – NPP's Sam Paye Gold-for-oil barter archaic trade stopped by Guggisberg – NPP's Sam Paye

54 minutes ago

NDCs presidential race: Ill support whoever wins to build a new Ghana – Krobea NDC’s presidential race: I’ll support whoever wins to build a new Ghana – Krobea

54 minutes ago

Dont take Ghanaians for fools – Group blasts Minority on new ministerial approval Don’t take Ghanaians for fools – Group blasts Minority on new ministerial approv...

54 minutes ago

NDC flagbearership race: Mahama goes for vetting NDC flagbearership race: Mahama goes for vetting

54 minutes ago

'I videoed, snapped my secret vote to protect my integrity' – Zenator on Akufo-Addo nominees' approval 'I videoed, snapped my secret vote to protect my integrity' – Zenator on Akufo-A...

4 hours ago

Builsa South MP, Clement Apaak May you never find peace until you confess - Apaak curses traitor NDC MPs

Latest: News
body-container-line