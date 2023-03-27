Ghana's economy can be transformed if national policy agenda is enforced - Denase Chief

Nana Atonsa Yiadom II

27.03.2023 LISTEN

The chief of Denase, a town in Kumasi-Offinso in the Ashanti Region, Nana Boakye Yiadom Atonsa II has linked the economic challenges to lack of a National Policy Agenda.

He said a National Policy Agenda is an all inclusive policy accpted and binded by all governments.

Speaking to the Correspondent in an interview, Nana Atonsa Yiadom II who also doubles as the Asantehene's Atenehene expressed worry that several policies have been developed by past and current governments yet failed to yield any postive results.

Nana indicated that the formation of a National Policy Agenda brings individuals and group together such the traditional authorities, politicians, traders, security, mechanics, political parties and other stakeholders to adopt one voice.

Nana will compel sitting governments to complete uncomplicated projects of their predecessors.

According to him, advanced democratic countries have been able to chalk economic success through a national policy agenda.

He has passionately appealed to the country's legislators to take a second look into the issue and adopt a National Policy Agenda for the benefit of the country.