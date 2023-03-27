ModernGhana logo
Butchers Association hails gov't over cedi stabilisation

Butchers Association hails gov't over cedi stabilisation
LISTEN

The National Vice President of the Ghana Meat Sellers and Cutters Association, Chief Abdulai Wahab Ibrahim Tikuma has praised government for coming out with policies that have stabilised the cedi against major currencies like the dollar in recent times.

Speaking to the Correspondent in Kumasi in an interview, Chief Wahab observed that the measures put in place by the government towards the stabilization of the cedi is gradually helping the butchers to revive their businesses.

Chief Wahab Tikuma disclosed that the cedi is currently pegged at Ghc 12 to 13 to the dollar, an indication that shows that the cedi is performing well.

It is for this reason he said butchers consider the current positive signals in the financial sector as good for businesses and call for more to efforts to further strengthen the cedi.

According to him, butchers can now buy cattle from the neighborhood countries due to the stability in the market.

He added that meat consumption contributes to good health, economic development, and above all is a source of job creation.

"Do more to sustain the appreciation of the currency and butchers would also do more to help sustain the development of the economy," Chief Wahab passionately appealed to the government.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

