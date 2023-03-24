NSS mistress-Bank CFO liaison case: Applications and counter-applications fly in court

The case involving bank chief finance officer Ernest Kwasi Nimako, who was been sued by his estranged national service mistress, Deborah Seyram Adablah, has been adjourned to 6th April 2023.

The two parties had been ordered by Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu, after the first hearing, to file their written submissions.

The mistress claims her banker sugar daddy breached an agreement to cater to her needs in exchange for being his consort, for which reason, the plaintiff alleged, she had to forgo a job opportunity at the same bank where they both worked, on the insistence of her married CFO lover, who, she said wanted to keep their affair from the prying eyes of their work colleagues.

During the hearing on Thursday, 23 March 2023, the defendant’s lawyer, Ms Ama Opoku Amponsah, drew the court’s attention to an application filed on her client’s behalf praying the court to file a supplementary affidavit in support of their written submission.

However, the plaintiff’s lawyer, Mr Mohammed Attah, also told the court that his client had also filed an application in opposition to her former lover’s.

Following the two parties’ respective arguments over the application and counter-applications filed, the presiding judge adjourned the case to April 6, 2023, after ordering the plaintiff’s counsel to serve the bank with his written submissions.

The judge would give a ruling on Mr Nimako’s application prayer in subsequent sittings.

Ms Adablah sued Mr Nimako in January 2023, accusing him of breaching a contract to buy her a car, pay for her accommodation for three years, give her a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000, marry her after divorcing his wife and also give her a lump sum to start a business.

She claims Mr Nimako registered a car he bought for her in his name and that contrary to their agreement, took back the GH¢120,000 Honda Civic after she had used it for only a year.

She said the defendant, who was her boss at the bank, also paid only a year’s rent for her contrary to their agreement.

Ms Adablah also accuses Mr Nimako of abuse, sexual harassment, maltreatment, exploitation as well as lowering her reputation in the eyes of society.

She is praying the court to compel Mr Nimako make good on his promises.

