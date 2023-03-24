ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Gender Minister charges DVMB to ensure domestic violence ends by 2030

By Priscilla Nimako, ISD || contributor
Social News Gender Minister charges DVMB to ensure domestic violence ends by 2030
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Madam Lariba Zuweira Abudu, has indicated that violence against women and girls is one of the most widespread, persistent, and devastating human rights violations in the world today, yet it remains unreported due to stigma.

The Minister said this at the Ministry’s first Domestic Violence Management Board meeting for the year.

The meeting was held to identify and discuss current issues of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence in Ghana and issues on the Domestic Violence Victim Support Fund.

She urged members to work efficiently to end domestic violence in Ghana by 2030.

The Domestic Violence Management Board was established under the Domestic Violence Act, 2007 (Act 732) sections 36-37. Section 38 of the Domestic Violence Act specifies that meetings of the Management Board must be held at least once every three months.

Top Stories

3 minutes ago

NDC MPs kick against approval of two Supreme Court nominees NDC MPs kick against approval of two Supreme Court nominees

3 minutes ago

Traditional warriors besiege Abesim township, residents remain indoors Traditional warriors besiege Abesim township, residents remain indoors

3 minutes ago

Afenyo-Markin wants March 31 extended to clear tall lists of parliamentary business Afenyo-Markin wants March 31 extended to clear tall lists of parliamentary busin...

1 hour ago

Paul Rusesabagina was sentenced to 25 years in prison on terrorism charges in September 2021. By Simon Wohlfahrt AFPFile 'Hotel Rwanda' hero Rusesabagina to be released from prison

1 hour ago

REUTERS - DADO RUVIC France bans TikTok, WhatsApp, Netflix from state employees' phones

1 hour ago

Come and let's do the voting today — Minority insists on secret balloting for approval of new ministerial appointees Come and let's do the voting today — Minority insists on secret balloting for ap...

1 hour ago

IMF calls on bilateral creditors to support Ghanas effort to restore debt sustainability IMF calls on bilateral creditors to support Ghana’s effort to restore debt susta...

4 hours ago

Angry youth force alleged thief to push tipper truck tyre for hours Angry youth force alleged thief to push tipper truck tyre for hours

body-container-line