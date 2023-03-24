Gender Minister charges DVMB to ensure domestic violence ends by 2030

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Madam Lariba Zuweira Abudu, has indicated that violence against women and girls is one of the most widespread, persistent, and devastating human rights violations in the world today, yet it remains unreported due to stigma.

The Minister said this at the Ministry’s first Domestic Violence Management Board meeting for the year.

The meeting was held to identify and discuss current issues of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence in Ghana and issues on the Domestic Violence Victim Support Fund.

She urged members to work efficiently to end domestic violence in Ghana by 2030.

The Domestic Violence Management Board was established under the Domestic Violence Act, 2007 (Act 732) sections 36-37. Section 38 of the Domestic Violence Act specifies that meetings of the Management Board must be held at least once every three months.