Zakaria Kabore wins most outstanding fire service officer award for Bono East

Station Officer II Zakaria Kabore of the Atebubu-Amantin municipal office of the Ghana National Fire Service emerged the most outstanding Fire Service Officer for Bono East at this year’s Career Excellence Awards for the region organized by the Domfo Foundation in Techiman.

A citation accompanying a plaque received by the winner read “this citation is to recognize your career of meritorious achievement and outstanding contribution to the progress of your community and the Bono East region. You are indeed an icon of instrumentation and measurement in your field of work”.

Presenting the award, the Bono East regional fire commander ACFO I Emmanuel Inkum commended the award winner for his hard work and dedication to duty which culminated in the recognition and urged other staff to emulate him.

Station Officer II Zakaria Kabore expressed his gratitude to all those who nominated and voted for him to make the award a reality and pledged to work harder for his district and the region as a whole.

He was also grateful to all who supported and encouraged him in diverse ways like the regional fire officer, the Atebubu-Amantin municipal fire commander and colleague staff making special mention of DCFO (rtd) George Anim a former regional commander who was on hand to lend him a moral support.

There were awards in other categories like the security services, business, trade, entrepreneurship, farming, politics, traditional leadership, education, healthcare delivery, music, media and sports amongst others.

The well attended programme was graced by a number of dignitaries including politicians, businessmen, institutional heads and traditional authorities from across the region.