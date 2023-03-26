Ghana Recycling Project: Implementers, miniplast and TrinamiX join forces to tackle plastic waste

The Ghana Recycling Project launched by Implementers in collaboration with Miniplast and trinamiX GMBH aims to promote sustainable waste management practices in Ghana.

The project, which was launched on March 22, 2023, at Miniplast Co. Ltd's head office, aims to address the growing environmental and health issues caused by plastic waste in Ghana by educating plastic waste collectors on proper sorting, the impact of plastic waste on the environment, and technologies that can impact the plastic recycling process.

Plastic collectors who were present for the launch and maiden training of the Ghana recycling project were educated on the impact plastic can have on the environment and how technologies such as the NIR spectrometer by TrinamiX GMBH can be used to aid the proper sorting of plastics to help make the recycling process more efficient.

Speaking at the launch, the project manager and team leader for Implementers, Laurin Asiamah, stressed the importance of the project, stating that "plastic waste is one of the biggest environmental challenges facing Ghana today. We need to take action to manage this waste and protect our environment. The Ghana Recycling Project is a step in the right direction towards achieving a cleaner and healthier Ghana."

The project is expected to create employment opportunities for over 1,000 plastic collectors in Ghana and will also introduce innovative technologies that will not only improve the recycling processes but make it possible for all types of plastics to be recycled in the country.

The first technology introduced to plastic collectors was the NIR spectrometer by TrinamiX GMBH, which is able to detect the different types of plastic to make proper sorting possible, leading to an efficient recycling process. The collectors were trained on how to use the technology in a workshop session.

The collaborators on the project have committed to providing all necessary support to ensure the project’s success. They have also pledged to work closely with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the recycling process for plastics that can be recycled in Ghana is made more efficient. This is to help reduce the amount of plastic waste that is found on land and in water bodies.

The launch of the Ghana Recycling Project is a significant step towards addressing the plastic waste problem in Ghana. With the support of relevant stakeholders and private sector partners, the project is poised to make a significant impact on the environment, create employment opportunities, and improve the overall quality of life for Ghanaians.