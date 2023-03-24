Debt Restructuring: I have had very positive, encouraging meetings in China – Finance Minister

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

24.03.2023 LISTEN

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has provided an update on his visit to China.

In a post on the social media page of the Finance Ministry, it said the Minister has so far had very positive and encouraging meetings in the Asian country on Ghana’s debt restructuring in a bid to secure a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to Ken Ofori-Atta, external assurances will be secured soon after making significant progress as far as the talks in China are concerned.

“So far had very positive and encouraging meetings in China! Looking forward to securing external assurances very soon, even as we pass our outstanding domestic revenue bills back home. Great progress on all fronts,” a post on the Finance Ministry’s Twitter page said on Friday, March 23.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been out of the country this whole week. While in China, he has held bilateral talks with officials of the Asian country to seek financial assurances for Ghana’s programme with the International Monetary Fund.

It is all part of efforts by the government to secure a board-level agreement with the IMF for the $3 billion credit facility.