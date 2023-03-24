Ghana is suffering due to corruption, poor management by leaders – Tax expert Ali-Nakyea

Tax expert, Abdallah Ali-Nakyea

24.03.2023 LISTEN

Tax expert, Abdallah Ali-Nakyea has rubbished the claims that Ghana is a poor country and is currently broke.

The country’s economy has been in crisis since last year, forcing the government to run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support.

Speaking to Joy News in an interview, tax expert Ali-Nakyea stressed that he does not buy the idea that Ghana is broke.

According to him, if that assertion was anything to go by , government officials will not be living flashy lifestyles.

In his view, Abdallah Ali-Nakyea said Ghana is only suffering in its current crisis due to corruption and poor management by leaders.

“My key issue is corruption. We cannot run away from it.

“How can they [politicians] live that way if we don’t have money? That is why I am saying that Ghana is not poor…we are only being poorly managed,” tax expert Ali-Nakyea argued.

Government is keenly looking forward to securing a board-level agreement with the IMF for a $3 Billion credit facility by the close of this month.

Unfortunately, things are not looking good. Experts have argued that it is unlikely for the deal to be closed anytime soon and may drag to May.