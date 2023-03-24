Akufo-Addo is taking Ghana back instead of moving the country forward – Jantuah

Kwame Jantuah

Private legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah has expressed concern over President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s latest appointments for the Electoral Commission (EC).

The President early this week sworn into office Dr. Peter Appiahene, Rev. Akua Ofori Boateng, and Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani.

The appointment of Dr. Peter Appiahene in particular has generated a lot of heat with many describing him as a TESCON Patron and a known member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

People who have opposed the appointment have argued that Dr. Peter Appiahene is politically exposed and should not be working at the EC especially with the 2024 general elections just around the corner.

Speaking to TV3 in an engagement on the conversation around the matter, Kwame Jantuah bemoaned the appointments, insisting that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is taking Ghana back to the olden days.

“The President is taking us back to the days of my father, he should be taking us forward,” Mr. Jantuah who is a member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) said.

Meanwhile, the NPP has mounted a strong defense for Dr. Peter Appiahene. National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye in an interview has refuted the claims that the new EC appointee is a TESCON patron.

“I have been National Youth Organiser for the New Patriotic Party for four years, I am now the National Organiser for the New Patriotic Party, the said nominee or the appointed person, Dr. Peter Appiahene, has never been a TESCON patron.

“We have a list of TESCON patrons…the said person he’s never been a TESCON patron…we have processes, he is never in our books as a TESCON patron. I mean, you can say that, yes, again my checks that I’ve run, he’s been invited by students, he has affiliation with some students who are TESCON, but it doesn’t mean he’s a TESCON patron,” he told Joy News.