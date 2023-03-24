Why give military your platform to gloat over Ashaiman brutality – Oliver Barker quizzes IPR

Ghanaian human rights and good governance activist, Oliver Barker Vormawor has slammed the Ghana Armed Forces for justifying the pains they caused some residents of Ashaiman.

The Ghana Armed Forces claim it has received several commendations from residents of Ashaiman over it recent raid of the area.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting and National Public Relations and Communication Summit on Thursday, March 23, 2023, Brigadier General Aggrey Quarshie, the Public Relations Officer of GAF, said some community members, despite the recent brutal action of the military in the area are calling for more to help clamp down all criminal hideouts.

"It will surprise you to know that we have received several calls from people in Ashaiman commending us for the move, and they are calling for more," he revealed.

The comment, according to the #FixTheCountry convener, is disgraceful for the military to be justifying the harsh treatment of the residents.

He also wondered why the Institute of Public Affairs Relations will give it platform for such utterances.

"I am appalled that the Institute of Public Affairs gave a platform to the Armed Forces to come & gloat over their Ashaiman brutality.

"We are a strange people who claim to abhor coups yet celebrate the military for their violence and brutality. Provide them platforms to float," he wrote in a Facebook post.

He adds, "Completely disgraceful that the military will come out to say that they are being applauded for what happened in Ashiaman and that many people are even calling for more."

According to the legal practitioner, "we cannot as a society sit aloof when the threats to our way of life are so glaringly celebrated."