Respect the law because we won't be calm when we storm your area — GAF warns

Ghanaians have been warned against any act that will incur the wrath of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Community members who doesn't respect the orders of the police will be made to 'smell pepper' when we step in, the military has said.

The Director General of Public Affairs of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Brigadier Eric Aggrey Quarshie, made the statement on Thursday, March 23, at the National Public Relations and Communication Summit organised by the Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana at Kwahu-Nkwatia in the Eastern Region.

He said people need to be aware that military don't ask questions during operations but action that may turn out brutal.

"I can assure you that when you call the military in, don’t expect normal procedures. So the best thing is: don’t do things that will bring the military there.

"The military is not now coming to ask you, ‘Oh, please, why didn’t you respect the police?'" he said.

"If you wanted to respect, you would have respected the police, and so, when I come in, the issue of respect doesn’t come in anymore. Because we want to subdue whatever issues that are coming up," Brigadier Aggrey Quarshie added.

This comes after the military, in an attempt to fish out the murderers of slain colleague, Sherif Imoro, who was assassinated a few weeks back, brutalized some residents of Ashaiman.