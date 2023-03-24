Ashaiman people are calling us for more swoop, they say we did well – GAF

The Ghana Armed Forces said they have received several calls from residents commending them for their recent raid in Ashaiman.

The military says some people have been calling them to storm the community again to restore the lost sanity.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting and National Public Relations and Communication Summit on Thursday, March 23, 2023, Brigadier General Aggrey Quarshie, the Public Relations Officer of GAF, said some community members after the brutalities are calling for more military action to closed down all criminal hide outs in the area.

"It will surprise you to know that we have received several calls from people in Ashaiman commending us for the move, and they are calling for more," he revealed.

He further explained that some areas in Ashaiman are no-go area for the police to even effect an arrest of criminals. He added that even though tye matter has been on their radar, the murder of their colleague was the triger.

"Ashaiman is a place that there are certain sections that even the police cannot go and effect arrest; they won’t dare. Somebody commits a crime, and you can’t go there are even arrest the person, and so we were tracking certain events," he said.

His comment comes after the military had, in an attempt to fish out the murderers of slain colleague, Sherif Imoro, who was assassinated a few weeks back, brutalised many residents of Ashaiman.

Scores of residents in Taifa, a suburb of the community, were subjected to torture.