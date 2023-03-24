Why is it that God doesn't want angels to have sex? – Prophet Ajagurajah reveals

Bishop Abed kwabena Boakye Asiamah aka Ajagurajah, the leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach popularly known as Ajagurajah Movement has caused stir.

The controversial prophet wonders why God forbids angels from having sexual intercourse.

On Monday, March 20, during an interview on Accra-based Neat FM, the self-styled man of God claimed that angels are envious of men because men have the freedom to have sex while they do not, despite having all the organs.

Most angels, he claims, dislike humans because of their lack of freedom, citing an instance where one of the angels who supports him in his ministry hates him.

"If there was happiness up there, will they have come down here?...they don't have the power to sleep with colleague angels…..an angel cannot sleep with a fellow angel but they can sleep with demons. They don't have the power to intermarry.

"Angels have sperms and female angels have vaginas and breasts. Female angels have also been descending to sleep with men and giving birth,” he said.

He continued, "Why is it that God doesn't want angels to have sex? That's why angels are envious of us, angels don't like us...and most of them don't like us ... have angels that are part of my (things) but they don't like me...because we get some to eat (sex) and they don't get some to eat. We've freedom and they don't have freedom.”