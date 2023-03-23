I’ll expose 10 selfish, evil, disloyal NDC MPs flouting party order to accept Akufo-Addo new ministers – Kevin Talor

23.03.2023 LISTEN

United States-based Ghanaians social media commentator and owner of Loud Silence Media, Kevin Ekow Taylor has hinted at an upcoming exposé of some dishonest NDC Members of Parliament (MPs).

The ferocious media personality claim to have a tape of ten minority lawmakers committing to support the appointment of Akufo-Addo's new ministerial nominees.

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, has today, Thursday, March 23, directed that the House vote to decide the fate of Mr. Kobina Tahir Hammond, Minister of Trade and Industry designate; Mr. Bryan Acheampong, Food and Agriculture Ministry designate; and Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister-designate.

The NDC has also directed its caucus to reject the ministers over claims that the President has refused to listen to the suggestions of Ghanaians for him to reduce the size of his government.

In a tweet on Thursday, March 23, spotted by Modernghana News, Kevin Taylor threatened to release the names of what he described as "Judas" MPs as well as the tape.

Read Kevin Taylor’s full post, “I have it on authority per my incontrovertible intel from Parliament, that a few NDC MPs (10 have so far been captured by my radar) have decided to defy the directive of the new leadership of the NDC and the minority caucus to reject the new ministerial nominees of President Akufo-Addo based on monetary consideration, personal gain and personal relations.

“What these MPs who have been compromised are failing to understand is that any selfish decision to defy the collective in this matter will undermine the party’s efforts to block the evil C.I of the EC which is meant to rig the next elections. This matter is a make or break for the NDC. What the minority MPs do today will determine whether the NDC loses the next election or wins.

“I know for a fact that some of these MPs got their filing fees from Bryan Acheampong (of Ayawaso brutalities fame) and other forms of bribes from other ministerial nominees. Should these MPs actually proceed to betray the collective good of the party and jeopardize JM’s chances of winning the 2024 elections, I swear I will publish their names and evidence of their evil acts tomorrow.

He concluded, “Good morning Dr. Kwabena Donkor and Dr. Dominic Ayine. Good morning lovely NDC female MPs. I cherish you all dearly.”