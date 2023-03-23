Health Ministry receives 500,000 additional doses of measles rubella vaccines

The Minister for Health (MoH), Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu, has said the government is working around the clock to get more vaccines to supply to health facilities across the country.

He said, “We anticipate that by the end of the month, we will get more quantities of the vaccines which were in short supply, including Oral Poliomyelitis vaccine (OPV) and BacilleCalmette-Guérin (BCG).”

The Minister said the government had received 500,000 additional doses of measles rubella vaccines and hoped that the vaccinations would improve child immunization campaigns.

Mr Agyeman Manu said this when he inspected ongoing construction projects at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Mr Agyeman Manu said the vaccines that were received earlier have been distributed across the country and anticipating that by the end of the month, more vaccines would be received.

“Earlier, we received 360,000 doses and distributed them across the country. Gradually, our problem is getting over and soon we will have adequate stock to take us through the year,” he added.

As part of the visit, the Minister toured some ongoing projects in the hospital including a two-storey 101-bed Urology and Nephrology Centre and the 80-bed infectious disease centre.