Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi mine hands over community water systems to mark World Water Day

To commemorate this year’s World Water Day themed "Accelerating Change to Solve Water and Sanitation Crisis”, AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine on Wednesday, 22nd March 2023 commissioned and handed over community water systems to four communities.

The communities are Ntonsua, Bidieso, Creeki, and Kwabrafoso in Obuasi, in the Ashanti Region.

The water systems, which cost over GHS2.5 million, will provide clean water to the communities, thereby cutting short the long distances residents commute to get potable water.

It will also resolve immediate and pressing sanitation and hygiene issues exacerbated by limited access to water.

World Water Day is held annually on 22 March as a means of focusing attention on the importance of freshwater and advocating for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.

At a ceremony to mark the day and commission the projects at Ntonsua in the Obuasi Municipality, Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager – Sustainability at AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, emphasized the company’s commitment to water usage and sustainable development.

According to Mr. Baidoo, water is a critical resource for development, and AngloGold Ashanti is highly mindful of how they use water in their operations.

He again stressed that the company has intervened in ensuring that communities in Obuasi have access to clean water, using water from the Jimi River that has been treated and provided to communities through the Jimi Pipe Works.

However, he intimated that there are still several communities without access to the Jimi Pipe, hence improving water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities has been captured as a key focus area in AngloGold Ashanti’s 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan.

The water systems were developed in close collaboration with Municipal and District Assemblies, Assembly members and community stakeholders to identify and solve community challenges.

Mr. Baidoo reaffirmed that AngloGold Ashanti is committed to sustainable development and improving the lives of community members. He encouraged community members to protect the company’s properties since it has contributed significantly to the local economy.

A representative of Nana Afrifaa Tokudwum III, Dompoasehemaa, Nana Akwasi Kotei Mfram Ankobeahene of Dompoase highlighted recent developmental projects accomplished by AngloGold Ashanti and urged the people to acknowledge their efforts. He thanked AngloGold Ashanti for contributing 100 bags of cement for the construction of a car park and the renovation of the palace at Dompoase.

Stressing the importance of water as a source of life and health, he informed the people that plans have been put in place to maintain the water system in Dompoase.

A resident of Ntonsua revealed the supply of clean drinking water has been a major challenge to the community hence the commissioning of the water system has been crucial. “We remain grateful to AngloGold Ashanti because we will not travel long distances to access safe drinking water again.”

AngloGold Ashanti launched its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan last year to contribute to building socio-economically self-sustaining communities. Improved Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) is among key investment areas that include Health, Education, Skills Development, Community Infrastructure, Agriculture, Industrialization and Entrepreneurship.