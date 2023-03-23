We will not accept NPP radio panelist Appiahene as EC board member – Bono NDC

The Bono Regional Communications Officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has served notice it will not accept Dr Peter Appiahene as an Electoral Commission (EC) board member.

According to the NDC, to the best of their knowledge, Dr Appiahene is a known communicator of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono and Ahafo regions.

Mr Charles Akowuah Tuffour served this notice while reacting to the appointment of Dr Peter Appiahene onto the EC board by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

The regional communications officer was categorical in saying that to the best of the NDC's knowledge, the appointee is a known communicator of the NPP in the said regions.

"We know him [Dr Appiahene] in the region as a known radio panellist for the NPP on all radio morning show programmes," he stressed.

According to him, if the president means well for the country, he would not have appointed a known NPP stooge to EC board.

"It would have been in the interest of the county if the president had appointed an unknown NPP member and not a known member like Dr Appiahene," he noted.

He alleged that the appointment of Dr Appiahene to the EC's board was because of his expertise as a computer technologist to help play a role in the NPP’s rigging machinery for the 2024 general elections.

Source: Classfmonline.com